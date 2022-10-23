Eight Injured As Terrorists Storm Hotel In The Port City Of Kismayo In Somalia

At eight people suffered injuries after militants captured a hotel in the port city of Kismayo in southern Somalia, reported Sputnik on Sunday.

The siege took place at the Tawakal Hotel, which is a popular location for meetings of high-ranking people, including government officials. It has come to the fore that a few children have also become victims of this attack.

Eight injured after militants stormed hotel in Kismayo

Gunfire heard from popular Tawakal hotel in Somalia's port city of #Kismayo.

Al-Shabab says its fighters are inside the hotel.#Somalia pic.twitter.com/i7bdDEYFSV — Suleiman Koronto (@SuleimanSabdow2) October 23, 2022

As per an outlet report, militants entered the hotel after blowing up a car bomb. Notably, Al-Shabaab, which is a radical Islamist group (banned in Russia), has claimed responsibility for the attack and explosion. Al-Shabaab is directly affiliated with the al-Qaeda group.

The terrorist organisation has been fighting against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

Image: AP/Representative