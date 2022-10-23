Last Updated:

Eight Injured As Terrorists Storm Hotel In The Port City Of Kismayo In Somalia

Somalia: At three people have died and eight people suffered injuries after militants captured a hotel in the port city of Kismayo in southern Somalia.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Somalia

Image: AP/Representative


At eight people suffered injuries after militants captured a hotel in the port city of Kismayo in southern Somalia, reported Sputnik on Sunday.

The siege took place at the Tawakal Hotel, which is a popular location for meetings of high-ranking people, including government officials. It has come to the fore that a few children have also become victims of this attack.

Eight injured after militants stormed hotel in Kismayo

As per an outlet report, militants entered the hotel after blowing up a car bomb. Notably, Al-Shabaab, which is a radical Islamist group (banned in Russia), has claimed responsibility for the attack and explosion. Al-Shabaab is directly affiliated with the al-Qaeda group.

READ | Ukraine says grain coming to Somalia, but Russia skeptical

The terrorist organisation has been fighting against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

Image: AP/Representative

READ | Somalia says a top al-Shabab extremist leader is killed
READ | Al-Shabab attack kills at least 12 people in Somalia’s Hiran region
READ | Who was Abdullahi Nadir? Al Shabaab co-founder carrying $3 mn bounty killed in Somalia
First Published:
COMMENT