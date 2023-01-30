Eight Killed In ‘cold-blooded’ Shooting During Birthday Party In South Africa’s Gqeberha

A mass shooting during a birthday party in South Africa put at least eight people to death while injuring four others on the afternoon of Sunday. According to the BBC, two unidentified assailants opened fire “randomly” at attendees of a house party in Gqeberha, a city in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province.

The police are on the lookout for the gunmen and are yet to identify the deceased victims and the wounded. Local media outlets reported that three women and four men were among those who died on the spot. Four others were rushed to a nearby hospital where one of them succumbed to their wounds. According to the police, the owner of the targetted house is among the victims.

The motive behind the attack also remains unclear for now. "These victims were killed by criminals, and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for [this] callous and cold-blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims," vowed Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene.

Mass shootings grow rampant in South Africa

In the wake of the incident, the national police commissioner and the police minister are expected to meet and visit Gqeberha on Monday. Mass shootings are growing rampant in South Africa, which has one of the highest gun crime rates globally. In July 2022, the country witnessed four devastating shootings in taverns that killed over 20 people, with an investigation into it still underway.

Gunmen had used handguns and automatic rifles to carry out the mass shooting in Johannesburg’s Soweto township. Last week, a key witness to the crime in the Orlando East neighbourhood’s Nomzamo informal settlement disappeared and is now feared dead.