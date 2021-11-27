Ethiopia: 9.4 Mn People In Dire Need Of Food Assistance Due To Ongoing Conflict, Says WFP

On Friday, November 26, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) stated in its report that the number of people in need of humanitarian food aid in northern Ethiopia has significantly increased due to the ongoing violence. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Tomson Phiri, the agency's spokesperson, said that currently, 9.4 million people are facing their "worst nightmare" in Ethiopia. He further stated that more than 80% (7.8 million) of the needy people in northern Ethiopia are "behind battle lines," reported the UN News. The Amhara region has seen the highest jump, with 3.7 million people now in desperate need of humanitarian assistance.

On behalf of the Joint Emergency Operation (JEOP), WFP distributed food to approximately 10,000 people this week in the Amhara towns of Dessie and Kombolcha. These are the first distributions in these towns since Tigray Forces took control about a month ago. Last Monday, November 22, WFP was given full access to its warehouses in the region, the UN food agency said in a release. WFP spokesperson Phiri stated that a convoy carrying 2,200 metric tonnes of life-saving food is anticipated to arrive in Tigray's Mekele region in the coming days. "So far, 35 trucks have arrived, and more trucks carrying food from Kombolcha are being dispatched to Southern Tigray," he was quoted as saying by UN News.

🚨NEWS ALERT🚨An estimated 9.4 million people are in dire need of food assistance as a result of ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia.@WFP urgently need US$316 million to meet the urgent food & nutrition needs of 3.7 million over the next 6 months.

👇https://t.co/zeNMSA57qw pic.twitter.com/zqB49ccngm — WFP_Ethiopia (@WFP_Ethiopia) November 26, 2021

WFP provided aid to more than 3.2 million people in northern Ethiopia

It is worth mentioning here that WFP has reached more than 3.2 million people in northern Ethiopia with emergency food and nutrition aid, including 875,000 vulnerable mothers and children in Tigray and Amhara. The UN agency stated in its release that it requires a million litres of fuel to reach the 7.8 million people who are currently trapped behind the battle lines and in desperate need of food. The Tigray government has made fuel accessible to the World Food Programme in Kombolcha, with the first supply of 45,000 litres on its way to support the scale-up of food aid in Tigray.

The World Food Programme urgently needs USD 316 million to offer aid in Northern Ethiopia over the next six months. The agency stated that it is facing an acute funding gap of $579 million across the country in order to save and change the lives of 12 million people in the next six months. The shortage of funds has already resulted in ration cuts for as many as 710,000 refugees and 2.4 million food-insecure people in the Somali region, stated the WHP in its report.

