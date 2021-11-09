Ethiopia: Fleeing Refugees Recall Amhara Officials' Warning Against Backing Tigray Forces

Deadly attacks and forced conscription has begun against Tigrayans in a part of Ethiopia which is now controlled by Amhara regional authorities in collaboration with soldiers from Eritrea. The commencement of a new round of deadly attacks has been confirmed by the people who are fleeing over the border to Sudan to The Associated Press. The people who have fled the region recalled the warnings they received from Amhara authorities against supporting Tigray forces.

As per the AP report, Tigray forces had been approaching the capital city Addis Ababa to pressurise prime minister Abiy Ahmed to step down, which resulted in the Ethiopian government declaring a stage of emergency. The western Tigray communities of Adebay and Humera who have fled in the past week recalled the warnings that they received from Amhara authorities against supporting the Tigray forces. According to AP, two men who fled to Sudan have stated that as the reports about the Tigray forces gaining momentum came forth, Amhara authorities in a public meeting on 29 October asked the residents to not support them.

Mawcha Asmelash, a 28-year-old person who fled the region recalled the authorities telling the residents that there were people who were working for Tigray forces. Amhara authorities told them to either give the people working for Tigray forces to them or they will all be killed. Mawcha Asmelash recalled authorities as saying, "There are people working for (the Tigray forces). You should give them to us, or we will kill you all together," as per AP. He further added that five days later he witnessed "four people being killed on the run."

Furthermore, he revealed that he and other men hid in the bush for two days, where they asked people if it was safe to return. The local women told them that several men had been killed and they were prohibited to bury their bodies. Moreover, the local women urged the men to flee the region. Berhane Gebremikael, a 36-year-old man who fled Adebay confirmed the public meeting and revealed that he had seen one man being killed as he ran from Amhara militia and the Eritrean soldiers. He said, "Maybe the worst thing will happen in the next days" and urged the world community to intervene in the matter, according to AP. An Ethiopian Orthodox Church official in Addis Ababa, who spoke on condition of anonymity informed that dozens of priests, monks, deacons and others have been detained in the capital due to their ethnicity.

