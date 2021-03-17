Ethiopia Government Opposes Outside Mediation In Nile River Dam Dispute

An Ethiopian official on March 16 said that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the US in the ongoing dispute over the country’s construction of a hydroelectric dam on the Nile River. While speaking to reporters, spokesman for Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dina Mufti, said that the country is generally opposed to mediation by outside parties even though the African Union is welcome to help. He said that the tripartite talks between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should be concluded between the three countries, not through mediators.

Mufti added, “The role of mediators is facilitating the talks, not spoon-feeding the process”. He added that Ethiopia has “big respect for the African Union” and the nation “believes in resolving African problems by Africans”.

Nile River dam to be Africa’s largest

Mufti’s comments came after it was reported that Sudan had formally requested mediation by the EU, the US and the African Union to resolve the dispute after the visit of Sudan’s PM to Cairo last week. It is worth noting that despite negotiations, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have failed to reach a deal over how to share the Nile’s water. Previous talks with a variety of mediators, including the Trump administration, have also failed to produce a resolution.

The $4.6 billion dam will be Africa’s largest. According to the government, it is expected to reach full power generating capacity in 2023. Ethiopia insists that the dam is a crucial development that will help pull millions of its citizens out of poverty and became a major power exporter. Egypt, on the other hand, has asserted that the dam poses an existential threat. Sudan has also voiced concern over its access to the Nile’s water.

