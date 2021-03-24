Ethiopia: Leader Abiy Ahmed Acknowledges Atrocities In Tigray Region

Ethiopia’s leader on Tuesday, March 23 agreed that atrocities have been reported in Tigray region. This comes as his first public acknowledgement of war crimes in the region. The leader also admitted that troops from neighboring Eritrea have gone into Tigray and their presence has inflicted “damages” on the region’s residents. Abiy said, in an address before lawmakers, “Reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in Tigray region”.

He said, “War is “a nasty thing”. He further added, “We know the destruction this war has caused”. The leader said that the soldiers who raped women or committed other crimes will be held responsible, even though he cited “propaganda of exaggeration” by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Speaking about the soldiers, he said, “The argument the Eritrean government presents for this is that it is a national security issue because Ethiopian troops are going after (Tigrayan) forces in other locations, so they want to keep controlling border areas. But they have told us they don’t have the willingness to stay as long as we control trenches along the border”.

UN Urges To Stop 'horrific Sexual Violence'

Recently, several UN officials were asked to stop indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians. In a joint statement, officials including UN aid chief Mark Lowcock, rights chief Michelle Bachelet and refugee chief Filippo Grandi, noted the reports of rape and “other horrific forms of sexual violence”. They called on the warring parties to protect civilians from human rights abuse, condemn sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

The UN officials said that women and children in affected areas are reporting “significant challenges” in accessing health, social welfare and justice services. They said that the initial assessments of 106 facilities in Tigray between December 2020 and March 2021 show that nearly 70 per cent of health facilities were looted, 30 per cent damaged and only 13 per cent in Tigray were functional. They also noted that most collective centres, where displaced civilians are sheltering, do not include separate spaces for women and men, girls and boys, thus increasing risks of gender-based violence and the spread of certain infectious diseases.

(Image Credits: AP)