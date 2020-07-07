Ethiopia On Verge Of Violence Amid Escalating Political And Economic Crisis: Report

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-largest country by population, is not only struggling to avoid a war with Egypt but also to pull itself out of the economic crunch caused due to the ongoing pandemic. Apart from this, it is reportedly on the verge of transitioning to democracy or descent into violence.

On July 6, at least 166 people were killed after iconic musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was murdered in Addis Ababa. The Prime Minister, who was earlier, awarded Nobel Prize, responded by sending in security forces and shutting the internet. According to reports, nearly 2300 people were arrested in response to the violence in the capital.

Addis Ababa is also the sight where an uprising from 2014 to 2017 swept Abiy Ahmed to power, making him the first leader from the suppressed Oromia state. Abiy was awarded the Nobel Prize and global acclaim for his efforts in the first year of his premiership toward peace with neighbouring Eritrea and democracy at home.

Ethiopia's crisis is grave concern

The Oromo people are the country’s largest ethnic group but have faced decades of discrimination, exclusion from politics and operation. While many have dubbed Ahmed’s position as a victory for the community, many have said that it might cause hindrance for their demands like great autonomy for Oromia.

Meanwhile, the situation in Ethiopia is getting more complex with each passing day. While some want the nation to be decentralised, some want it to be coherent. Experts suggest that these grievances were forcefully suppressed before came to power, he gave greater freedom to civilians and press, released political prisoners and dissidents.

Also, Ethiopia's crisis is a matter of grave concern. First, the nation is set to fill the reservoir of its Grand Renaissance Dam this month. Egypt has threatened a war however, it is unlikely. Secondly, the country which was earlier speeding towards economic bloom has suffered a severe blow sue to the COVID-19. The IMF expects growth to fall from 9% to 1.9% this year. Lastly, Abiy was selected by a committee in Norway, but he still hasn't been elected by the people of Ethiopia. Neither his victory, not peace are guaranteed.

