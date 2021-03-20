Ethiopia PM Issues 'final Notice' To Warn Fugitive Tigray Leaders To Surrender

Amid the Ethiopian crisis, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on March 19 issued a “final notice” to the fugitive leaders of the country’s embattled Tigray region. Ahmed said that the fugitive leaders should “surrender peacefully” in a bid to avoid “severe punishment” and prevent the “misery of their people”. The Prime Minister also went on to urge the untold hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans who have fled their communities over the past four months to return to their homes within a week and resume “normal lives”.

Ahmed alleged that some civilians took up arms, perhaps under threat of force, however, he also added that they are not the main culprits. His statement does not say exactly what will happen if Tigray’s fugitive political and military leaders do not turn themselves in. However, it reminded them to “do their part by learning from the devastations and damage so far” and preventing further bloodshed.

His latest warning came as people described seeing a larger presence of Ethiopian forces on the way to the place that Tigrayans have used to flee the region, the border crossing into the remote town of Hamdayet in Sudan. It is worth noting that the Ethiopian and allied forces for months have allegedly blocked people from crossing, but more than 60,000 have made it into Sudan. Moreover, no one knows how many thousands of civilians or combatants have been killed since months of political tensions between Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded in November into war.

The conflict

Last year, a civil war displaced tens of thousands of refugees, including residents of the Tigray region that garnered condemnation from across the globe. The United Nations and other humanitarian agencies had accused Ahmed's government of blocking assistance to the Tigray region since it managed to overpower the local Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces late last year. The United Nations had described the situation in Tigray as "extremely grave", saying many people in the region have been forced to eat leaves to survive.

The conflict in the region was sparked after the ruling TPLF party, a minority party at the centre but a strong and powerful group in the region, allegedly attacked a military base of the federal forces on November 4 following which Ahmed's government launched a military offensive. But relations between the two political groups had already started to sour way before the November attack, particularly after Ahmed announced reforms to end ethnic federalism in the country, from which TPLF was benefiting the most.

