Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Denies Reports Of Guerrilla Insurgency In Tigray Region

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on December 7 denied that the rebellious northern force, against whom the armed forces launched an offensive, would start a guerrilla war from the mountains of Tigray.

Asserting that the troops had declared an end to their offensive, PM Ahmed said that the Ethiopian military has gained full control after "heavily bombarding" the region of over 5,00,000 residents, gaining territory’s command from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) factions. However, according to sources of Al-Arabiya, the experts analysing the situation on the ground post the end of the military offensive suspect a drawn-out insurgency.

Read: Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Rejects Tigray Conflict Talks In African Union Meeting

"The criminal clique pushed a patently false narrative that its fighters and supporters are battle-hardened and well-armed, posing the risk of protracted insurgency in the rugged mountains of Tigray," Abiy’s office said in an official statement. "It also claimed that it has managed to undertake a strategic retreat with all its capability and regional government apparatus intact. The reality is the criminal clique is thoroughly defeated and in disarray, with the insignificant capability to mount a protracted insurgency," it added.

United Nations, meanwhile, claimed that its aide was shot at near Eritrean Shimelba refugee camp despite federal troops deployment across all fronts in the regional capital Mekelle. However, the country’s prime minister denied factions could mount a guerrilla insurgency.

Read: Ethiopia Army Says It 'fully Captured' Tigray State Capital, On Manhunt For TPLF Factions

Work to #RebuildTigray has commenced with teams on the ground undertaking repair work on damaged infrastructure to restore essential services. Our humanitarian assistance efforts will also continue strengthened to attend to the vulnerable. We will restore, rebuild and develop. — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) December 5, 2020

'Full command' of Tigray

The military confrontation in the region sparked after forces of the ruling TPLF party attacked a military base of the federal forces on November 4, following which, the Ethiopian army launched an offensive. On November 28, in an official announcement, Ethiopia’s army asserted that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF's) military operations have concluded with the government's "full command" of Tigray, adding, ENDF had managed to rescue thousands of Northern Command officers held captive by TPLF and had taken control of the Northern Command camp.

TPLF’s repeated military offensives against Ethiopia's ally led to regional instability in the Horn of Africa region. Since the conflict began earlier this month, the telephone and internet lines in the regional state capital of Tigray had been discontinued. As the Ethiopian army entered Tigray, Maj. Gen. Hassan Ibrahim warned that his "armed forces officers will be tasked to hunt down and capture these criminals one by one."

I am pleased to share that we have completed and ceased the military operations in the #Tigray region.



Our focus now will be on rebuilding the region and providing humanitarian assistance while Federal Police apprehend the TPLF clique. #EthiopiaPrevails https://t.co/WrM2BAPCD6 — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) November 28, 2020

Read: Ethiopia's Tigray Capital 'heavily Bombarded' By Federal Forces: Reports

Read: Ethiopia Conflict Killed Thousands In Embattled Tigray Region, Asserts TPLF Fugitive

(Image Credit: Twitter/@AbiyAhmedAli)