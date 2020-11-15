Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Worsens; Rockets Fired At Airports

As the conflict in Ethiopia grows, forces in the Tigray region fired rockets at an airport in a neighbouring region. As per the reports by AP, the Tigray regional government in a statement said that such strikes will continue “unless the attacks against us stop”. The crisis in Ethiopia is not sudden and has been building up for months. In September this year, the Tigray region had conducted elections despite orders from the federal government to postpone all kinds of polls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unrest in Tigray region continues

Recently, the United Nations Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet has warned that reports of mass killing in Ethiopia’s Tigray region "would amount to war crimes". The chief called for an inquiry into the reports that show hundreds of fatalities due to the conflict in Ethiopia. According to the reports by BBC, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that fighters backing the Tigray People's Liberation Front went on rioting after federal troops had "liberated" the western part of Tigray. He also accused them of “brutally” killing innocent people. Speaking to BBC, Tigray region’s President had said that the federal government was not going to punish them for holding polls and launching a full-fledged attack on the region.

Bachelet has said that she is “alarmed” looking at the situation in Ethiopia but she mentioned that the first priority is to put a pause on the fighting and prevent atrocities. Recently, the UN country director in Ethiopia warned of vital aid supplies being at risk amid the ongoing crisis in the Tigray region. According to BBC reports, Catherine Sozi said a shortage of basic commodities like flour and fuel are being reported. As per reports, the UN supplies Tigray with food relief on a regular basis. The crisis in Ethiopia is not sudden and has been building up for months.

Earlier this week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced major changes in his government’s military and intelligence leadership as he reshuffled many top officials amid the conflict with the Tigray region. With this, he also urged all his citizens to not target the ethnic Tigrayan people amid growing fears of a civil war. The cabinet reshuffle aimed at bringing the most outspoken supporters of the Tigray operation to the forefront.

(Image Credits: AP)