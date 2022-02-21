EU Allots $45 Million Worth Humanitarian Aid To Sudan Amid Growing Political Instability

The European Union (EU) on Sunday allocated a sum of $45 million as a part of humanitarian assistance to Eat and Southern Africa in 2022. The disbursement of the fund affirms the EU's commitment to supporting the Sudanese people in need, the EU said in a statement. The allotment comes as recent political developments in Sudan opened the gates for renewed inter-ethnic violence pushing the country into further instability in some areas.

Sudan has remained in political gridlock since the military coup took place in October 2021. Ever since, the North African country has faced a drastic reduction in its economic capacity to provide basic supplies to its citizens.

Sporadic inter-ethnic conflicts and with the state military have also led citizens to remain devoid of basic services, including health care and food security. According to an EU report, in 2022, at least 11 million people are expected to experience food shortages with 14 million more eligible for humanitarian aid. The total represents 30% of the total Sudanese population, the highest in a decade, the UN Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported.

"The serious challenges faced by vulnerable populations in East and Southern Africa have been exacerbated due to severe weather events, political instability and conflict, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," Janez Lenarcic, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, was quoted as saying by Sudan state news agency, SUNA.

The clashes and subsequent crackdowns in Sudan compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic have also exacerbated regional instability. Economic decline and inflation have resulted in alarmingly high food insecurity.

According to UNICEF, nearly 2.7 million children in Sudan are undernourished and 1.9 million mothers are facing acute malnutrition, some of the highest rates worldwide. As per the EU, at least 3 million people have been internally displaced in Sudan, resulting from military clashes and political turmoil in the country.

EU funding to help with emergency supplies

The allotment of $45 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Sudan will ensure emergency lifesaving basics, protection and health and nutrition assistance.

"EU humanitarian aid supports the most vulnerable households – internally displaced and refugee families and host communities – struggling to get enough food. The EU also contributes to the nutritional treatment and care of children under 5, and pregnant or breastfeeding women across Sudan," EU said in its report.

In 2011, the EU had mobilised over €700 million in life-saving aid to people affected by conflict, food shortage, malnutrition, and disease outbreaks.

(Image: AP)