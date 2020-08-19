EU Condemns 'attempted Coup' In Mali', Says Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

The European Union on Tuesday, August 18 condemned the 'attempted coup' in Mali after soldiers mutinied and arrested the crisis-torn country's political leaders. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for a solution to the controversial issues via dialogue.

'Coup cannot resolve Mali's crisis'

The Mali mutiny started at a military base near the capital on Bamako. The rebels already announced the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

"The European Union condemns the attempted coup in Mali and rejects any unconstitutional change," Borrell said in a statement. The coup cannot resolve the deep social and political crisis that Mali has been facing in recent months, he said.

'A constitutional solution..'

Borrell further said that the EU, together with the international community, the Economic Community of the West African States, the African Union and the UN, is calling on the parties to the conflict in Mali to dialogue. The Foreign policy Chief also stressed on the need for a constitutional solution. According to the diplomat, the EU continues to clarify the situation in order to take further action together with the international community.

"A constitutional solution, in accordance with the principles of fundamental law and international law and human rights, is the only way to avoid destabilization not only in Mali but in the entire region," Borrell said.



Mali leaders arrested by soldiers

Mali soldiers have arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and holding the two leaders hostage at a military camp near the capital Bamako. According to international media reports, the apparent mutiny began on Tuesday, August 18 with the arrest of several ministers and high-ranking officers. African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted in support of the arrested Mali leaders and condemned their arrest while calling for their immediate release.

Four disgruntled military officials are reportedly responsible for the mutiny and the Mali government has issued a statement wherein they have called for an open channel of communication with the rebels.

According to reports, mass demonstrations are currently taking place on the streets of Mali’s capital. A spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has claimed that the UN chief is monitoring the developing conditions in Mali very closely.

(With inputs from ANI)