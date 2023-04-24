EU's Top Diplomat Warns Sudan's Implosion Would Send Shockwaves Across Africa

The European Union (EU) remains committed to finding a political resolution to the conflict in Sudan, despite the recent evacuation of diplomatic personnel and EU citizens from the country, says EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The chief emphasised the importance of preventing Sudan from collapsing, as it could have far-reaching repercussions throughout Africa.

Borrell made these remarks ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers. According to a report from Sky News, he also noted that the EU's ambassador to Sudan is still present in the country, stating, "The captain is the last one leaving the ship. He is in Sudan but no longer in Khartoum."

Sudan has witnessed multiple conflicts

Conflicts are not new in Sudan. The first major conflict in Sudan erupted shortly after the country gained independence from Britain in 1956. The conflict was primarily between the central government, dominated by the Arab-Muslim elite, and southern Sudanese rebels who demanded greater autonomy and equal rights for the largely non-Arab and non-Muslim population of the south. The war resulted in significant casualties and displacement of populations. In 1972, a peace agreement, known as the Addis Ababa Agreement was signed, granting limited autonomy to southern Sudan.

The second major conflict in Sudan, known as the Second Sudanese Civil War, began in 1983 when the Sudanese government, under President Gaafar Nimeiry, abrogated the Addis Ababa Agreement and imposed Islamic law (Sharia) on the entire country, including the predominantly Christian and animist south. The southern rebels, led by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A), fought for greater autonomy and self-determination. The conflict resulted in widespread violence, displacement, and famine, with an estimated 2 million people killed and millions displaced. The war ended in 2005 with the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), which granted southern Sudan autonomy and paved the way for a referendum on independence.

The Darfur Conflict, which erupted in the western region of Darfur in 2003, is another major conflict in Sudan. It began when rebel groups from non-Arab ethnic communities took up arms against the Sudanese government, accusing it of marginalisation and discrimination. The government responded with brutal counter-insurgency campaigns, including the use of militias known as the Janjaweed, resulting in widespread violence, displacement, and alleged war crimes and genocide. Despite attempts at peace talks and international intervention, the conflict is ongoing, with intermittent violence and insecurity continuing to plague the region.