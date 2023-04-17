Ex-Sudanese PM Says Country Is Facing 'catastrophic' Moment, Calls For End Of Hostilities

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has issued a warning in Abu Dhabi, stating that Sudan is currently facing a "catastrophic" moment due to the ongoing war. Hamdok has called on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately cease hostilities and announce a truce that would allow safe corridors for citizens to meet their basic needs. Speaking at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Hamdok emphasised the urgency of stopping the war and restoring the agreed-upon transitional track that began three years ago. According to a report from Mena, he highlighted that peace is the only viable option to prevent Sudan from sliding into a civil war and that there is still a chance to avoid such an outcome.

Abdalla Hamdok has stated that in the current war, the winner will ultimately be a loser. Hamdok has appealed to the commanders of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to return to the negotiating table and has called on Arab and African countries to support the people of Sudan during this challenging time. Hamdok has reportedly made contacts with world capitals to seek assistance for the Sudanese people. He stressed that a Sudanese-owned dialogue remains crucial in finding a sustainable solution to the Sudanese crisis, and that support from Sudan's allies can help give peaceful solutions a chance.

Former PM cautioned against foreign intervention

It is worth flagging that Hamdok has argued against foreign intervention in Sudanese affairs. Hamdok has called on the international community to play a positive role in facilitating negotiations and assisting Sudan during its challenging situation. As mentioned earlier, he has described the humanitarian situation in Sudan as "catastrophic". The Sudanese people are facing hardships such as a deteriorating economy, shortage of food and medicines, and disruptions in water and electricity services. Despite the current deadlock, Hamdok has maintained optimism about finding a peaceful solution.