'Extremely Dangerous': WHO Raises Alarm After Paramilitary Force Seizes A Bio Lab In Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about a "huge biological risk" after Sudanese fighters seized the National Public Health Laboratory in the capital city of Khartoum. As foreign nations scramble to organise rapid evacuation efforts from Sudan amidst a fragile US-brokered ceasefire, violence continues to puncture hopes of peace. On Tuesday, gunfire and the sound of fighter jets were heard by CNN journalists in Khartoum, just hours after a 72-hour truce was announced, which was expected to create escape routes for civilians seeking to flee the conflict.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy clashes between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group battling for control of the country, in the northern part of Khartoum state. Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement. According to the WHO, the number of casualties in Sudan since the outbreak of violence eleven days ago has risen to at least 459 deaths, with over 4,072 people reported injured. According to a senior medical source, who spoke to CNN, the National Public Health Laboratory in Sudan, which houses critical samples of diseases and other biological material, has been taken over by forces belonging to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

WHO is concerned

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over this development, as medical technicians no longer have access to the facility. Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO representative in Sudan, described the situation as "extremely dangerous" due to the presence of polio, measles, and cholera isolates in the lab. The WHO did not assign blame for the seizure of the lab, but the incident highlights the escalating risks to public health in Sudan amid the ongoing conflict. “There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab in Khartoum by one of the fighting parties,” Nima Saeed Abid said.