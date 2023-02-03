Fake Medicines Kill Nearly Half A Million People In Sub-Saharan Africans Annually: UN

For several years, sub-Saharan African countries have been facing a lack of access to healthcare systems and medicines, but another issue that has forced the lives of millions of people to be more miserable is the wide usage of fake medicines. According to a Sputnik report, fake medicine has become a cause of major concern for African countries as it has caused nearly 500,000 deaths annually.

According to a report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), it has come to light that nearly 267,000 people have died because of fake and substandard antimalarial medicines, while another 169,271 have faced health complications due to the use of these medicines. Notably, the gap between the demand and supply of real medicines to cure diseases has reportedly become one of the major reasons for trafficking counterfeit medicines, which is causing a threat to public health and safety in the region, the report said.

How Africa's fake medicines are killing more and more people?

"Once a (legitimate) product is diverted from the supply chain, there is very little oversight about how it is being used," said Francois Patuel, the head of the UNODC's Research and Awareness Unit. "If you ask for an antibiotic in the market, you will be able to purchase it." Whether it is the right antibiotic that should be used, or should be used at all, is not something that is controlled," he added saying, "It is contributing to bacterial resistance and to antimalarial resistance."

According to the reports, more than 605 tonnes of fake medical products were seized by authorities in West Africa between January 2017 and December 2021. However, a UNODC investigation report has revealed that the involvement of terrorist groups in fake medicine trafficking is limited, and the trafficking of fake medicines is mostly done by pharmaceutical company employees, public officials, law enforcement officers, health agency workers, and street vendors, the report noted.

The research report also presented a number of recommendations that can help in the prevention of, or at least reduce, the usage of fake medicines. The suggestions include strengthening cross-border cooperation, establishing efficient information-sharing systems, and bringing changes to old legislation concerning medical products trafficked to African countries.

"The sale of counterfeit and defective pharmaceuticals is a despicable crime, and the discovery of fake medical supplies related to COVID-19 just as the world pulls together to fight this pandemic makes this global challenge all the more acute and urgent," said Angel Gurria, OECD Secretary-General.

Image: AP