Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok condemned the violent clash that took place on Saturday, in Sudan. In a video statement, the former Sudanese Prime Minister called on the country’s army general, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the leader of the paramilitary forces RSF Gen. Mohamed Hamdan to prevent the ongoing fighting. On Saturday morning, the people of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, woke up to the massive gunfires in the region. Things escalated quickly after the two sparring factions got involved in major clashes across the national capital.

“The bullet, when it escapes from the weapon, will not differentiate between the aggressor and the non-aggressor, and the victims are the Sudanese,” Hamdok said in a video uploaded on his Facebook account. “I demand al-Burhan, the army commanders, and the RSF leaders to stop the bullets immediately and for the voice of reason to rule. There is no victor over the corpses of its people," he added. The Sudanese Prime Minster further called on the world to help in resolving the conflict between the warring parties.

The coup that led to the resignation of the former PM

In January last year, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned after a massive mass protest rocked the capital of Khartoum. Hamdok’s decision to quit left the Sudanese army in full control of the African region. This was a major blow to Sudan's fragile attempts at a transition to democratic rule after the military coup overthrew Sudan's long-term authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. During his televised address, Hamdok stated that he tried his best to prevent the country from "sliding towards disaster" but "despite everything that has been done to reach a consensus... it has not happened,” he added. The former Sudanese Prime Minister is a celebrated economist and widely respected in the international community.