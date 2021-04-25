Last Updated:

Four Including Child Killed As Zimbabwe Air Force Helicopter Crashes Into House

Four people, including a child, have been killed in northeastern Zimbabwe after a military helicopter crashed in a house kilometres away from Harare.

Image Credits: 263chat/Twitter

Four people, including a child, have been killed in northeastern Zimbabwe after a military helicopter crashed in a house kilometres away from Harare. According to the Zimbabwean Air force, the victims involved the chopper’s two pilots, a technician and a child who was playing in the area. Additionally, it revealed that the tragic crash happened on Friday, April 23 and also “burned” two others.

"The helicopter crashed into a house and sadly claimed the lives of two pilots and a technician as well as a child on the ground," the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) said in a statement. It also added that the helicopter had lost contact with Manyame Air Base right after its takeoff.

Two suffer burns

The two who suffered burn injuries included another young girl and the child’s mother. In the aftermath, Air Marshal Elson Moyo expressed condolences to the victim’s family. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and those injured." In a later statement, it added that a probe on the cause of the incident will be launched immediately.

Zimbabwe's air force has been unable to renew its fleet in recent years due to sanctions imposed by Western countries for alleged human rights violations. Over the years, various rights group have accused the country's law enforcement of torture, assault, death threats, unlawful arrests of residents. 

