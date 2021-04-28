Four Killed, 23 Injured As Civilians Clash With Transitional Military Council In Chad

At least four civilians were killed while 23 others were critically injured as clashes broke out between protesters against the military rule and law enforcement officers in N'Djamena's capital, sources told Sputnik. "Four people were killed, 23 were injured during the protests in Chad", the agency quoted the military source, on condition of anonymity. Since Tuesday morning, the Chadian capital witnessed multiple demonstrations rebuking the armed forces' rule, as pro-democratic crowds demanded that the Transitional Military Council must hand over the power to Chad’s civilians and dissolve immediately.

According to the on-ground reports, tensions had remained heightened in the Central African nation’s Capital N’Djamena since Friday, after the funeral of President Idriss Deby, who was assassinated on April 19 fighting on the front line against the rebels in the north of the country. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi described the deceased leader as “the patriotic and wise leader who gave a lot to his people and his country, and made efforts to serve African causes in the face of various challenges.”

The next day, the Chadian army announced a transitional council for the rule, which includes a group of high-ranking army officers, and Deby’s four-star general and 37-year-old son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, who was chosen as the country’s interim president. Concerns about Chad's internal security and political challenges had mounted as the neighbouring African Sahel region and Cairo feared internal turmoil situation.

“The absence of a strong president like Idriss Deby is cause for concern, and if international parties had anything to do with the assassination, this doubles the concerns,” a former adviser to the Egyptian president, Ahmed al-Moslemani, tweeted. He added, “Chad suffers from dangerous terrorist organizations whose activities extend across a large area in the Sahel and Saharan countries, from western Sudan to the Atlantic Ocean.”

On Tuesday, news outlet Al-Wihda reported that the rebellious demonstrators took to the streets demanding the ouster of the army regime, following incitement from Chad’s opposition and civil society. Angry demonstrators burned tires, chanted slogans, and carried placards saying "No to the monarchy in Chad", "Yes to a serious and comprehensive national dialogue", and "No to France” as it exercises influence in the African region. Violent confrontations broke out as police forces used stun grenades, tear gas to disperse the mob that blocked the roads to the capital’s districts.

Chad demands 'democratic civilian rule'

Clashes broke out over France’s meddling in African nation's internal affairs and Chad's transitional military’s self-declared acquisition of political power. As violence continued, Human Rights Watch in a statement said that Chad’s transitional military council should scrupulously respect human rights and the rule of law. It stressed that the duty of military forces would be to ensure that civilians are protected and avoid any escalation of abuses against civilians. “The military council should also ensure a swift transition to democratic civilian rule, upholding the right of Chadians to elect their leaders in free and fair elections,” the agency said.

