Four Soldiers Among Nine Killed In Sudan Air Crash Due To 'technical Failure'

While Sudan entered the 100th day of the war between the country's army and the paramilitary on Sunday (July 23), a civilian plane crashed at Port Sudan airport, killing nine people, including four military personnel.

Taking to the social media platform, Facebook, the Sundanese Army wrote, "A civilian Antonov plane today crashed in Port Sudan Airport as a result of a technical failure, leading to the death of 9 people including 4 military personnel. One child survived the crash."

Notably, in the last two months, the paramilitary and their allies have rampaged through the country, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes, as per the rights group statement. According to latest data from the International Organisation for Migration, over 238,000 individuals have crossed the border into nearby Chad. As per reports, the area of West Darfur has seen looting and burning to the ground of entire towns and villages.

Mass grave discovered in Sudan: UN

Since mid-April, when conflicts between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open combat, Sudan has been rattled by violence. According to the UN, bodies of dozens of people who were reportedly slain by paramilitary Sudanese troops and a related group have been discovered in a mass grave in West Darfur, reported AP.

At least 87 people, some of them from the ethnic African Masalit tribe, were killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and an affiliated Arab militia, as per the U.N. Human Rights Office. Their bodies were dumped in a one-meter (around three-foot) grave just outside the West Darfur city of Geneina, said the agency.

As a result of attacks by Arab militias and paramilitary personnel on the Masalit and other African ethnic groups, Darfur has become one of the main centres of the 14-week battle. According to the rights group based in New York, On May 28, some thousand men of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their allies, armed with assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, and machine guns, attacked Misterei before murdering its Masalit male residents.