France Closes Embassy In Sudan; Evacuates 388 People Of 28 Countries Including India

France on Monday closed down its embassy in Sudan due to the raging clashes between the rival military factions. In an official statement, the French foreign affairs ministry said that the embassy will be closed until further notice and that all activities will continue from Paris. Switzerland also closed its embassy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the ministry announced in a release. Both countries have successfully evacuated diplomats and embassy staff and their family's river safety concerns.

Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland, meanwhile also informed in a statement that earlier today, it evacuated 50 Irish citizens from the conflict-ridden regions of Khartoum and Djibouti. As several countries scramble to evacuate their citizens from the West African country, France on Monday evacuated a total of 388 people of at least 28 countries, including India. The French embassy in New Delhi announced on April 24 that France evacuated Indian Nationals but the exact figures weren't immediately known. Indians were brought to safety onboard the French A400M aircraft, that flew from France's military base in Djibouti, according to emerging reports. Sweden's foreign minister in a tweet hailed France's rescue efforts, saying that his country is "very grateful" to Paris for its "excellent assistance" in evacuating Swedish citizens from Sudan.

India announces 'Operation Kaveri'

Earlier yesterday Saudi Arabia also evacuated Indian nationals among the 66 citizens it rescued from the "brotherly and friendly" foreign countries. Indian Air Force stationed two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah as a naval ship evacuated citizens from the violence-hit Sudan as part of its contingency plans via the Red Sea to the port of Jeddah. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that New Delhi has launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate the Indians from the violence-marred African nation.

“Operation Kaveri is underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan while more are on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. We are committed to assisting all our brethren in Sudan" Jaishankar said at a press conference on Monday.

According to WHO's estimates, citing Sudan's Health Ministry, at least 420 people had been killed and 3,700 injured in the fierce fighting that broke out between Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. The United States also evacuated all the diplomatic and embassy staff. "Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US government personnel from Khartoum," President Joe Biden said in a statement.