French Army Says Senior Al-Qaeda Leader Yahia Djouadi Killed In Mali

France's army on Monday said that its anti-jihadist force had gunned down the "senior leader" of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in Mali identified as Yahia Djouadi. The latter was responsible for the finance and logistics of the terror group. The Algerian descendent leader was also known as Abu Ammar al-Jazairi. He was killed in an overnight raid by French forces between February 25 to 26 near 160 kilometres north of Timbuktu in central Mali, the French army said in a statement.

Known as the former "emir" of Al-Qaeda's Libyan operations, Djouadi fled to Mali in 2019 and his death "once again weakens Al-Qaeda's governance" in Mali, the French Army iterated. It described the now dead al-Qaeda leader as the "major link in northern Mali and especially the Timbuktu area.” He was also a crucial link to the Qaeda-aligned GSIM group in Mali, which helped coordinate supplies, financing, and logistics, the French army’s statement read on Monday.

The said terrorist leader was neutralized in a covert operation involving French ground forces supported by a Tiger attack helicopter and two drones. France had deployed over 5,100 counterterrorism troops in five Sahel countries under Operation Barkhane. An estimated 3,000 French troops operate out of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad.

Sahel region faces a resurgence of cross-border jihadists

As the African Sahel region faces a resurgence of the cross-border jihadists, France is preparing to redeploy some 2,400 troops away from Mali. Paris had pulled out the troops in 2013 after a fallout with the military junta in Bamako. President Emmanuel Macron had announced pulling French forces out of the West African nation that has been fighting al-Qaeda and Islamic State for eight years. Despite the drawdown, French Army said its operations continued against armed terrorist groups, “, especially against the top leaders of Al-Qaeda, GSIM and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) group.”

Since the setbacks in the Middle East, both the Islamic State groups and al-Qaeda have attempted to revive the terrorist movement in the Sahel, including parts of Chad, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania. Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) and al-Qaeda's affiliate, called Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has been known to have carried out major attacks in the West African region. France got involved in Mali after the government’s request to curb the armed rebellion in the country. The Tuareg mercenaries returned to Mali and formed an alliance with al-Qaeda after killing Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi and have spread to Burkina Faso and Niger. Mali was a French colony until 1960 and Macron had pledged to protect the country as over 6000 French live there.

Image: AP/UNSPLASH