French Envoy Emmanuel Lenain Thanks India For Evacuating Embassy Staffer From Khartoum

French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Friday thanked India for evacuating a staffer of the French embassy and her family from strife-torn Sudanese capital city of Khartoum.

India has been evacuating its citizens from Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri' which was launched on Monday.

Lenain said the evacuation of the embassy staffer and her family is a reflection of Indo-French solidarity.

"My heartfelt thanks to India for evacuating a local staff member of the French Embassy in #Khartoum and her family in an @IAF_MCC flight last night. In #Sudan as elsewhere, Indo-French solidarity never falters. #OperationKaveri," he tweeted.

On Sunday night, France evacuated five Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from Sudan. PTI MPB AQS AQS