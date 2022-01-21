Ghana: Dozens Feared Dead In Massive Blast Near Mining Town; President Expresses Grief

At least a dozen were feared dead after a massive explosion took place following a mining truck accident near Apiate town in western Ghana on Thursday. The blast took place around 3 pm (local time) between Bogoso and Bawdie towns, gutting buildings and injuring over 50 in the mineral-rich region. While the exact number of casualties is yet to be announced, the head of Prestea Huni-Valley municipal government, Isaac Dsamani, told local media that "about 17 dead bodies" were recovered so far, The Guardian reported.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the explosion was caused by a mining vehicle carrying explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collied with a motorcycle, leaving a large crater in the area, Ghana Police said in a statement. More than 500 structures have been mowed down due to the intense explosion following the collision of explosive-laden mining vehicles, Seji Saji Amedonu, deputy general of the National Disaster Management Organisation told The Guardian. The damage in terms of life and property has sent shockwaves through the West African country, the official added.

"The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for the safety while recovery efforts are underway," Ghana Police Service said in a statement released on a Facebook page.

Smoke from the explosion billowed until hours after the blast. Locals and emergency responders scrambled to clear the debris using construction vehicles and pull out victims. The rescued victims have been taken to a nearby hospital. "Some of them were in their rooms and then they were trapped. We were able to rescue some of them. Unfortunately, somewhere gone before we could rescue them," Dsamani said. Meanwhile, the Ghana Police has appealed to "nearby towns to open up classrooms, churches, etc. to accommodate surviving victims," the police informed.

Ghana President condoles death of victims

Meanwhile, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo condoled the lives lost in the "unfortunate" incident. "A truly sad and tragic incident..." he remarked, adding that the quantum of damage in terms of "loss of lives and the destruction of properties" is unfathomable. Witnesses told local officials that the driver of one of the mining trucks tried to warn residents after the motorcycle caught fire. "The driver got down and asked people to run away. Some people were trying to find out what was really happening by the driver was shouting the people should run away... In about 10 minutes' time, the whole thing exploded... The people who tried to arrive at the scene were mostly affected," Dsamani said. Moreover, reinforcements have been deployed to the scene with police officials urging people to remain calm.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)