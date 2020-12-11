Ghana Polls: Opposition Candidate John Mahama Rejects Results, Calls It 'Fraud' Elections

Ghana’s opposition candidate John Mahama has rejected the result of recently held Presidential elections calling it “fraudulent.” On December 9, the country’s election commission announced that incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo had won the majority, securing a second term for himself. However, Mahama, who had served as country’s president from 2012 to 2017 rejected the “fictionalised results” claiming manipulation.

“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised results of a flawed election. We will take all legitimate steps to reverse this tragedy of justice,” he told press reporters.

The 62-year-old leader further said that “numerous steps” had been taken to turn the results of the election in favour of Akufo-Addo. Accusing the incumbent of abusing his powers, Makama said, “Armed forces featured heavily as an intimidating measure to reverse election results.” In the aftermath, he has called on the international community to remain engaged in the election developments and take “careful notes” of the threat that is being waged to Ghana’s democracy.

Election results

As per the chairperson of the electoral commission, Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured 6,730,413 or 51.6 per cent vote as compared to Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) which managed 6,214,889 or 47.36 per cent votes. While, voter turnout was expected to plummet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 13,434,574 people or 79 per cent of the total registered voters appeared on the polling stations.

While the Centre-Right leader Akufo-Addo managed to win the closely contested vote, he now faces multiple challenges. First and foremost, he is tasked with pulling the nation out of the coronavirus crisis which has infected 52,622 people and killed 326 in the country. In addendum, the 76-year-old leader is also charged with recovering the economy which has witnessed a severe downfall due to the crisis.

