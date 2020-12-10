Ghana's President Nana Akufo Addo wins re-election | Read details

Ghana’s incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected after contesting in a tightly contested election, country’s election commission said on December 9. In the cut-throat Presidential vote, which was held on December 7, Akufo-Addo defeated long time opponent John Mahama. Republic of Ghana, located in the western part of Africa, has held regular elections since it turned into a democracy 30 years ago.

As per the chairperson of the electoral commission, Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured 6,730,413 or 51.6 per cent vote as compared to Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) which managed 6,214,889 or 47.36 per cent votes. While, voter turnout was expected to plummet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 13,434,574 people or 79 per cent of the total registered voters appeared on the polling stations.

Conflicts

Although, Ghana is considered one of the most stable democracies on the continent, as many as five people were reportedly killed in election related browls. Ghana’s Police Service said that twenty-one violent outbreaks have been identified as election-related across the West African country. In addition to those killed, a dozen have been injured in violence related to the presidential and legislative elections.

Tensions also escalated after Former President Mahama accused opponent Akufo-Addo of showing “credentials that are very undemocratic”. He also accused him of “using” the country’s armed forces to overturn results in several constituencies. Regardless, observers stated that the polling was conducted free and fair.

While the Centre-Right leader Akufo-Addo managed to win the closely contested vote, he now faces multiple challenges. First and foremost, he is tasked with pulling the nation out of the coronavirus crisis which has infected 52,622 people and killed 326 in the country. In addendum, the 76-year-old leader is also charged with recovering the economy which has witnessed a severe downfall due to the crisis.

