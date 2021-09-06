Guinea Army Declares Curfew After Taking Over Government; President Alpha Conde Detained

Guinea's army staged a coup d'etat on Sunday, 5 September, and took control of the West African country's government. The Guinean special forces also arrested President Alpha Conde before declaring a nationwide curfew.

After hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, Guinean soldiers informed about the detention of Conde, Ouest France reported. Army Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya announced on state television that the government had been dissolved and declared the constitution invalid. Draped in a Guinean flag with about half a dozen other soldiers flanked at his side, Doumbouya said in his televised address, “The duty of a soldier is to save the country...We will no longer entrust politics to one man. We will entrust it to the people.”

Governors will be replaced by regional commanders

Though it was not clear how much support the Colonel had within the military but political experts, according to French media, believe that some soldiers are loyal to the detained president, and may attempt to take back control.

Later, Colonel Doumbouya announced the replacement of governors with regional commanders and said that any refusal from them would be considered "a rebellion" against the new Guinean military leaders. Meanwhile, reacting swiftly to the recent developments, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) warned the junta to immediately release the president and added that a refusal to do so would force the regional bloc to invoke sanctions.

International community condemn Guinea coup

International communities, including the United Nations, condemned the military takeover. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter, “Any takeover of the government by force of the gun is condemnable,” and said that he is personally following the situation in Guinea very closely. "I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Conde," Guterres added. Later in the day, US State Department also released a statement and urged authorities in Guinea to avoid “extra-constitutional” actions that will only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity.

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price added in a report that the junta’s “actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea’s other international partners to support the country.” As of now, it was not immediately clear whether the junta would release the president or would continue his detention. During the Sunday announcement, the junta did not release any timeline for further actions and concluded the announcement by saying “Everything will be fine. When the time comes, we will issue a statement."

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)