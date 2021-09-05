Guinea Civil Unrest: Heavy Gunfire Reported At Presidential Palace In Conakry

Heavy gunfire erupted on September 5 near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital and prolonged for hours, a witness told international media agencies. Raising security concerns in the country, which boasts of a long history of military coup d'etat and junta military attempts, soldiers who staged an uprising in the capital city, Conakry, said on television that they have dissolved the constitution and the legitimate government in the West African State. On the other hand, the Defence Ministry said an attack on the presidential palace by mutinous forces has been put down. Later, The ministry issued a statement saying that the presidential guard and other security forces had “contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants.” However, the statement could not be independently verified and there exists no immediate comment from President Alpha Conde.

“Security and sweeping operations are continuing to restore order and peace,” the statement said.

Heavy gunfire breaks out at Guinea's presidential palace

Heavy gunfire broke out near Guinea's presidential palace in Conakry, and several sources have said that an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Doumbouya, was behind the attack. An unidentified militant, draped in Guinea's national flag and surrounded by eight armed soldiers, said in the broadcast that they planned to form a transitional government and would provide more details later. Rumour has it that the video shared on social media where soldiers spoke showed President Alpha Conde surrounded in a room by armed forces. Other videos show military vehicles patrolling Conkary's streets, and one military source said that only the bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses the palace and most government ministries, had been sealed off. Meanwhile, Guinea's Defence Ministry confirmed that the attempted insurgency has been put down.

Guinea's President criticised for corrupt system, authoritarian rule

President Conde has faced mounting criticism since he assumed the third term in office, saying the two-term limit did not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum he had put forth. He was re-elected, but the decision called for violent demonstrations on the streets. The Opposition told the media that dozens were killed.

Conde, who is 83, could remain in power until 2030 if he wins again in 2025. He first came to power in 2010 in the country's first democratic election since independence from France in 1958. While few observed his presidency as a fresh start, others claim that Guinea is mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule. Opponents say he failed to improve Guineans' history, most of whom live in poverty despite the country's vast mineral riches.

In 2011, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his residence overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets. The rock-propelled grenade landed inside the compound while one of his security officers was killed.

Image Credit: AP