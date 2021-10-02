Guinea: Mamady Doumbouya Sworn In As Interim President After Leading Coup Last Month

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya on October 1 was sworn in as the interim President of Guinea after he led a coup last month, which also witnessed the overthrow of president Alpha Conde on September 5. As per the Associated Press report, Doumbouya has not given any timeline for holding the new election in the West African nation as the junta swore him in as president on Friday but he pledged not to run as a candidate once the vote is organized.

The interim President’s inauguration ceremony came nearly a month after his junta overthrew Conde whose popularity declined after he pursued a third term saying that term limits did not apply to him. Following Conde’s assertion for another term, the West African regional bloc called ECOWAS then suspended Guinea’s membership and called for the junta to release the 83-year-old Conde. As per AP, the exact whereabouts of the former Guinea President remain unknown.

Junta has not yet outlined a plan for elections

Even though Guinea’s junta has pledged to organise democratic elections, it is yet to devise a plan for carrying out the same. Earlier this week, as per AP, the junta members outlined their plans for political transition and stated that Doumbouya would serve as the President. It also said that a civilian Prime Minister would also be chosen.

“Neither I, nor any member of the (junta) and the transitional bodies will be a candidate in the upcoming elections,” Doumbouya said. “I ask the people of Guinea to re-establish our nation during this transition period.”

Meanwhile, on October 1, Doumbouya told the people in Guinea that the country requires a new constitution and an overhaul of election files. As per AP, both tasks are time-taking and the junta could use those endeavours to delay the voting. Reportedly, civil society activist Tafsir Balde said, "I remain unsatisfied because I expected the colonel to give the duration of the transition...He did not do so. This makes me a little anxious."

IMAGE: Twitter