Guinea: Opposition Alliance CORED Asserts Military Takeover Of Nation Is 'not A Coup'

The Coalition for the Restoration of Democracy (CORED), an alliance of 18 opposition parties in Guinea, said on September 7 that the military takeover of the nation is not a coup as ousted President Alpha Condé had previously changed the basic law in an “unconstitutional manner”. On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya had stormed the presidential palace and detained the president. Doumbouya announced on state television that the government had been dissolved and declared the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

Following the detention of Condé, CORED said, “The corrections that were made on September 5 should not be considered a coup d'etat in the classical sense”. The opposition alliance went on to say that the rebels were bringing new prospects to Guinea. However, they also urged the Special Forces Group to respect the detained president’s physical and moral integrity.

It is worth mentioning that the ousted president, who has been ruling the country since 2010, has faced criticism since he assumed the third term in office, saying that the two-term limit did not apply to him because of a referendum he had put forth. Condé was re-elected; however, the decision prompted protests across the nation. The Opposition had informed that dozens were killed amid the demonstrations. They even said that Condé failed to improve the country's history, most of whom live in poverty despite Guinea's vast mineral riches.

New ‘union’ govt to be announced in weeks

Following the takeover, Doumbouya said that the new “union” government would be formed in weeks. He said that a constitution would be launched to "set down the broad parameters of the transition, and then a government of national unity will be established to steer the transition". He went on to tell ex-ministers that they could not leave the nation and had to return their official vehicles to the military. The leader of the coup told ministers that there would be no witch-hunt against former officials.

Doumbouya even announced the reopening of land and air borders. He urged mining firms to continue their operations in the nation, adding that they would be exempt from the curfew. After meeting with the officials, Doumbouya drove around the capital Conakry, where crowds chanted the military leader’s name. As per reports, he said that the people were happy and seemed relieved that President Condé has been deposed.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Credit: Twitter