Gunfire Erupts In Mogadishu As Somalia’s Political Scuffle Turns Violent

Hundreds of military personnel in uniform secured key positions in northern Mogadishu as they exchanged fire with the opposition leaders, many of whom were aggravated about President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s extended stay in power in Somalia’s capital on Sunday. No casualties were reported. Sunday’s incident further destabilised the law and order in the country located on the Horn of Africa, as election feuds spiralled into violence and shots of live bullets were fired. According to the local African press, Somalia’s elections meant for early February had been stalled due to the diplomatic conflict between the federal government, the states of Puntland and Jubbaland and the opposition parties.

Amid growing criticism of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s extension of the mandate for two years after a bill was approved by the lower house of parliament, Senate leaders and critics engaged in a standoff, with Farmaajo’s party roping in the government loyal armed forces that arrived directly from their military bases. Supporters of former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed looking to topple Farmaajo’s administration demanded to wait until the election delay or the Somalian President’s resignation. “I’ve warned and am now repeating how dangerous it is to politicize security. (Mohamed) will shoulder the responsibility of whatever happens as a result of this,” former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud tweeted. “We cannot accept another Siad Barre,” one of the mutinous soldiers similarly said, referring to an autocrat who was toppled in 1991.

[Demonstrators from Somali anti-government opposition groups burn photographs of the president. Credit: AP]

“Tonight’s unacceptable violence is instigated and led by forces that want to send Somalia back to its dark past,” Somalia’s federal government said in a statement. “Militia and foreign interference have combined to frighten the Somali people into submission.”

'Dangerous' to politicize security

Somalia's homeland security minister, Hassan Hundubey Jimale, took to his official Twitter handle to express condolence with lives lost. Although he did not give out any details of exactly how many were wounded or killed in the attack. He lambasted “some people who are not interested in the security of their people”. Mohamud in a tweet alleged that forces loyal to the president had attacked his house, adding that “I've warned and am now repeating how dangerous it is to politicize security. (Mohamed) will shoulder the responsibility of whatever happens as a result of this.” Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators meanwhile took to streets chanting: “We don’t want dictatorship!” The even set photos of current President ablaze.