Gunmen Kidnap Former Nigerian President's Employees From Southern State Of Ogun

The Nigerian police officials on Thursday announced that they have initiated a thorough search in the nation's southern state of Ogun for the kidnappers who abducted three employees of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo. According to the police, an anti-kidnapping squad was dispatched to Seseri Village in the Obafemi-Owode local government region of Ogun on Wednesday evening to search the areas where the abduction was said to have happened.

The victims who were kidnapped were identified as employees at the Obasanjo Farms, which is operated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, said Abimbola Oyeyemi, a spokesperson for the police in Ogun state, during a telephonic conversation with Xinhua.

Abductors engaged in shooting at victims' vehicles before the act

As per the law enforcement officer, the kidnappers pursued the victims, shooting at their vehicle and then abducting them. The police officer further guarantees the public that the kidnappers will be apprehended the earliest and that the hostages will be released soon. In the past months, a number of similar gunmen strikes in Nigeria have resulted in murders and abductions.

As per This Day, a Nigerian news portal, The victims were recognised as Obasanjo Holdings' Financial Controller, Group Auditor, and Group Store Manager. Abimbola Oyeyemi also stated that the incident might have occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

The Nigerian portal also mentioned that a similar kidnapping was witnessed, that of Fasasi Olanigan, a retired lecturer from the Federal Polytechnic, from the Abeokuta-Imasai route in Ogun. According to reports, Olanigan was abducted by gunmen who abandoned his vehicle by the side of the road. The report also suggests that it was unclear at the time of reporting whether the kidnappers had attempted to contact the victims' relatives for ransom.

Abduction statistics of Nigeria

As per Vanguard, within the last eight months, from January to mid-August of 2021, Nigeria has seen a stunning 111 abduction cases. The overall statistic comprises police-confirmed instances as well as eyewitness testimonies that were later published in the media. Many additional unrecorded cases may have occurred, according to Vanguard, particularly in the North-West and North-Central states of Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina, where robberies are rampant. As a consequence, the total might easily exceed the aforementioned 111 cases.

With 605 victims of kidnapping, February saw the largest number of abduction cases. July trails behind February with 327 victims with January close behind, having 284 hostages. Vanguard reports that the issue was exacerbated by the nation's apparent security architecture failure, particularly in the northwest and northeast of Nigeria.

