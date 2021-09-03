'Hero, Patriot': South African President Lauds Indian Origin Official Killed In PPE Fraud

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 2 September 2021, hailed the Indian origin whistle-blower Babita Deokaran who was gunned down in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg as “ a hero and a patriot.” The native of India was a key witness to South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit’s probe into Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) corruption at the Gauteng Health Department.

Appreciating the contributions of the 53-year-old deceased Indian-origin woman, South African President Ramaphosa in his video address said: “Regardless of the circumstances behind this tragedy, Ms Deokaran was a hero and a patriot.” The Gauteng health official was shot multiple times as her car was attacked by unknown assailants as ambushed her after she dropped her daughter to school.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Hadebe, Sanele Mbele, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Siphiwe Mazibuko, and Phakanyiswa Dladla were the men accused of attacking and killing Deokaran. They made an appearance at the court last month for a hearing. They face criminal charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Police arrested seven people on suspicion but released the seventh later citing no evidence that linked him to the crime.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the time had told the press that a large amount of cash was recovered from the vehicle of the suspects, which they would have to explain where it came from. "The story was that it was an expensive exercise, where people were getting a lot of money each to pull the mission of killing Babita, the Indian origin woman," Cele told reporters.

A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Johannesburg, Phindi Mjonondwane later told the local media outlets that he was not even charged. Johannesburg Magistrates Court heard that the other six men’s legal team and the case were adjourned to September 13. Then six accused are the residents of KwaZulu-Natal. Tony Haripersad, Deokaran's brother-in-law told the outlets that he was afraid for the safety of other witnesses whose identity has been protected. They are all 'traumatised and afraid' he told reporters.

South African Prime Minister on Sep. 2 expressed condolences for the death of what he described as the brave woman health official who hailed from India who was a key witness in the investigations linked to 30 million rands (USD 20 million) fraud case. She was appointed as the acting chief financial director last year at the Department of Health in Gauteng province, involved in the PPE scam during the pandemic that rocked the health fraternity. He lauded the brave South Africans like Deokaran who he said stood courageously against corruption and fraud and were prepared in spirit despite risks to witness such misdeeds.