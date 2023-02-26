Tunisian President Kais Saied's controversial comments about sub-Saharan migrants ensued protests across the capital city of Tunis on Saturday, with hundreds of people marching on streets to voice their anger against the leader's anti-migrant stance. Earlier this week, Saied claimed that sub-Saharan migrants were attempting to change the country's demographic character to make it “purely African."

“The undeclared goal of the successive waves of illegal immigration is to consider Tunisia a purely African country that has no affiliation to the Arab and Islamic nations,” he said, accusing migrants of being a part of a “criminal arrangement made since the beginning of this century to alter the demographic structure of Tunisia," The Guardian reported.

What followed the offensive remarks was violence, breaking into houses, and forceful evictions of migrants, as per reports emerging on social media. On Saturday, young Tunisians marched with banners in hand, calling for justice for migrants and chanting “no fear, no terror, the street is for the people" in unison.

Protesters demand Tunisia 'should be open for everyone'

“I have faith that there are enough people in Tunisia who understand that there is no place for racism in a country that has managed to fight its way to freedom after years of dictatorship,” said Chaima Bouhel, a prominent social figure who joined about 1,000 protesters in Tunis for the demonstration.

Referring to Tunisia being a popular transit point for asylum seekers, Bouhel said, “There is no space for racism in our administration or our president’s speech, and no space for violence for anyone; Tunisians and non Tunisians. This is a land that should be open for everyone, and Tunisia should not be the police for any kind of borders, northern or southern."