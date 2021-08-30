IMF Loan Important To Pull Country Out From Debt Crisis, Says Zambian Finance Minister

Two days after being sworn in as Zambia's new finance minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane on Sunday, August 29, said that it's important to agree to a lending programme with the Washington-based lender International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pull out the southern African country out of its prolonged debt crisis. Speaking to public broadcaster ZNBC, he showed confidence that Zambia would succeed in striking a financial deal with the IMF before the end of the year. He also said that the government has a $750 million Eurobond due next year, but in the present scenario, the country is not in a position to repay it. "As of now, we don't of money to pay back so it's important to strike a deal with the IMF. I am 10% confident that we will be successful in our deal before the end of this year," Musokotwane told public broadcaster ZNBC.

Zambia reeling under foreign loans and soaring inflation

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Zambia became Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in November last year when it stopped servicing its $3bn in Eurobonds along with almost all its external debt. It is important to note here that Zambia is Africa's second-biggest copper producer and the newly appointed finance minister of the country faces the uphill task of reviving an economy that shrank 3 % last year. The pandemic has also led the country to reel under foreign loans and soaring inflation. The copper accounts for more than 70% of the country's export earnings and the elevated price of the metal is expected to aid Musokotwane's cause, reported Al Jazeera.

Zambia's President vows to bring public spending and the deficit under control

It should be mentioned here that Zambia's newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema appointed veteran economist Situmbeko Musokotwane as the new finance minister of the country on Friday, August 27. Musokotwane, who is expected to present the country's budget within 90 days, had previously served as finance minister from 2008 to 2011. Zambia's last economic programme with the IMF was concluded days before he was appointed to the post, reported Al Jazeera. President Hichilema at his swearing-in on Tuesday, August 24, vowed to bring public spending and the deficit under control.

Image Credits: @Situmbeko Musokotwane/Facebook