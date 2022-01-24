In Burkina Faso, Mutinous Soldiers Detain President Kabore; Refuse To Disclose Location

A day after gunfire rang out near the home of Burkina Faso’s embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, two of the rebellious soldiers confirmed that they detained the President on Monday. According to a report by the Associated Press, the rebellious soldiers told the news agency that the President was held by the soldiers. When asked about the location, the soldiers refused to reveal the same but stated that Kabore is safe. Citing the locals, AP reported that gunshots were heard on Sunday night near the president’s residence and in the early hours of Monday. Subsequently, a battle took place between the security of the President and the mutiny.

The locals also confirmed that a helicopter flew overhead just after the battle on Monday morning. Since then, the whereabouts of the President is not known. Amid speculation of President Kabore's location in local media, the roads of the capital, Ouagadougou, were empty since Sunday night. As of now, the checkpoints are heavily guarded by mutinous soldiers. It is worth mentioning that the rebellion soldiers started a clash on Sunday when soldiers took control of the Lamizana Sangoule military barracks in the capital. The latest action from the mutiny came following a public demonstration calling for Kabore’s resignation.

The anti-Kabore protests intensified as anger mounted over the President Kabore government's failure in handling the Islamic insurgency. When the news agency contacted the government about the mutiny claim, it reportedly refused to reveal any updates on the whereabouts of the President. However, the Minister of Defence Aime Barthelemy Simpore told state broadcaster RTB that a few barracks had been affected by unrest not only in Ouagadougou but in other cities, too. "Well, it’s a few barracks. There are not too many," Simpore said.

What lead to the Burkina Faso coup?

Roch Kabore was first appointed as President in 2015 after a popular uprising ousted longtime strongman President Blaise Compaore. In 2015, Kabore was re-elected for another five years. Since then, a movement of anger could be seen amongst locals and the defence personnel. The rebellion claimed that Kabore failed to address the issue of rising jihadist violence across the country. Attacks linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group are escalating, killing thousands and displacing more than an estimated 1.5 million people.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/Twitter/@rochkaborepf