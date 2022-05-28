In Nigeria's Southern Rivers State, Church Stampede Leaves At Least 31 People Dead

A stampede at a church event in Southern Nigeria's Port Harcourt city, claimed the life of at least 31 while seven others were injured on Saturday, May 28. The incident took place at a local polo club, where the nearby Kings Assembly Church had organized a gift donation drive, according to Olufemi Ayodele.

Police monitoring situation

The drive had not yet started when the stampede took place, said Grace Woyengikuro Iringe-Koko, a spokeswoman for the state police. Woyengikuro Iringe-Koko said the crowd forced their way into the venue, despite the fact that the gate was closed, resulting in the deadly charge.

"The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is ongoing," a local media quoted Iringe-Koko as saying.

(This is a developing story)