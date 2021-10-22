Last Updated:

In Pics: Egypt Begins Its First Global Art Exhibition In Backdrop Of Giza Pyramids

Egypt, on Thursday, launched its first international art exhibition 'Forever is now' at the Great Pyramids of Giza and their surrounding plateau.

Forever is Now
1/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

Forever is Now
2/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

This exhibition is the first of its kind in 4500 years. It represents an amalgam of ancient heritage and contemporary art in the backdrop of the oldest & last remaining of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Forever is Now
3/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

The ‘Forever is Now’ event witnessed participation from artists from around the globe. The stunning exhibition that began on October 21 is set to run till November 7.

Forever is Now
4/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

The exhibition was held under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the patronage of UNESCO.

Forever is Now
5/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

"Today, we see a mix between the Egyptian civilization and contemporary art around the world. This is surely very important," said Nadine Abdel-Ghaffar, founder of Art D'Egypte.

Forever is Now
6/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

The spectacular display features sculptures and artwork surrounding the great pyramids. Wires, glasses, and other metals were used by different artists.

Forever is Now
7/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

Art D'Egypte, a multi-disciplinary firm was the main organizer of the exhibition. It said that the display represents the "timeless human emotional journey in the place on earth."

Forever is Now
8/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

"Pyramids are connected to the cosmos where the globe of the earth flies and where River Kronos closes in the Okeanos and the serpent Ouroboros consumes its tail!," Art D'Egypte said in a statement.

Forever is Now
9/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

The exhibition took a year of preparation and the organizers took complete care of preserving the historical monuments, Abdel-Ghaffar, founder of Art D'Egypte said.

Forever is Now
10/10
Artdegypte/Instagram

Russian artist Alexander Ponomarev, American artist Gisela Colón, Brazilian artist João Trevisan, French Artist JR, Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn were among the participants.

