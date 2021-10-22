In Pics: Egypt Begins Its First Global Art Exhibition In Backdrop Of Giza Pyramids

Quick links:
Egypt, on Thursday, launched its first international art exhibition at the Great Pyramids of Giza and their surrounding plateau.
This exhibition is the first of its kind in 4500 years. It represents an amalgam of ancient heritage and contemporary art in the backdrop of the oldest & last remaining of the Seven Wonders of the World.
The ‘Forever is Now’ event witnessed participation from artists from around the globe. The stunning exhibition that began on October 21 is set to run till November 7.
The exhibition was held under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the patronage of UNESCO.
"Today, we see a mix between the Egyptian civilization and contemporary art around the world. This is surely very important," said Nadine Abdel-Ghaffar, founder of Art D'Egypte.
The spectacular display features sculptures and artwork surrounding the great pyramids. Wires, glasses, and other metals were used by different artists.
Art D'Egypte, a multi-disciplinary firm was the main organizer of the exhibition. It said that the display represents the "timeless human emotional journey in the place on earth."
"Pyramids are connected to the cosmos where the globe of the earth flies and where River Kronos closes in the Okeanos and the serpent Ouroboros consumes its tail!," Art D'Egypte said in a statement.
The exhibition took a year of preparation and the organizers took complete care of preserving the historical monuments, Abdel-Ghaffar, founder of Art D'Egypte said.