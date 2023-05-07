In Pics: Flash Floods And Landslides Wreak Havoc In Congo As 200 Killed & Several Missing

Quick links:
On Saturday, the death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo rose beyond 200. The volunteers in the region are still looking for several people who have been displaced in the floods.
A woman can be seen crying after discovering that members of her family were killed in the floods. In the village of Nyamukubi, relatives identified the bodies of people who lost their lives.
The flash floods have caused heavy damage to houses in the Congolese village. People can be seen walking next to the houses destroyed by the floods.
Villagers gather to identify victims in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo. In the Nyamukubi village, hundreds of homes were washed away due to the calamity.
A woman with missing family members can be seen crying as she stands in line to identify the dead bodies. The town of Kalehe was the worst-hit territory in the country.
The Congolese women were seen in dismay as villagers from Nyamukubi gathered to identify the dead bodies. Several main roads have become impassable due to the rains.
A Red Cross worker stands next to bodies at a makeshift morgue at a primary school in Bushushu located in South Kivu province. South Kivu Gov. Théo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction.
Things became worse after the rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe which is located close to the shores of Lake Kivu on Saturday.
The flooded roads have also hampered the relief efforts in the affected areas. President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honour the victims, AP reported.