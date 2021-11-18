Last Updated:

In Pics: Here Are Times When Ships Were Blocked In Suez Waterway

On Nov 17, Egypt’s much-vaunted artificial waterway Suez canal completed 152 years of existence. The canal cuts nearly 8,900 km off sailor's journey

Riya Baibhawi
Riya Baibhawi
Suez Canal Anniversary
1/6
OnthisdayRN/Twitter

On November 17, Egypt’s much-vaunted artificial waterway Suez canal completed 152 years of existence. Interestingly, the canal cuts nearly 8,900 kilometres off a sailor’s journey. 

Suez Canal Anniversary
2/6
Associated Press

Over the years, the canal has witnessed multiple blockages ranging from merely a few hours to as long as eight long years. The artificially constructed waterway accounts for 12% of global trade.

Suez Canal Anniversary
3/6
Associated Press

In March 2021, a 224,000-tonne container ship MV Ever Given was grounded after strong winds and a sandstorm that caused low visibility and poor navigation.

Suez Canal Anniversary
4/6
National Museums Liverpool

During the 1967 Arab-Israel war, Egypt closed the Suez canal to international ships and freights. This led to dozens of cargo ships getting trapped in the Great Bitter Lake for eight years.

Suez Canal Anniversary
5/6
pandosnco.co.uk

In 1937, UK bound ship ‘Viceroy of India’ got stuck in the Suez Canal, leading to a massive lineup of 700 passengers and cargoes behind it. It was finally refloated after unloading part of its cargo. 

Suez Canal Anniversary
6/6
Representative Image/AP

In August 1957, a 9,000-ton tanker called the Barbaros ran aground, damaging its rudder and holding up traffic in the canal for a day, as per AP. 

 

