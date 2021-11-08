In Pics: Kenya's Pastoralists And Their Dying Livestock From Lack Of Food, Water

Quick links:
A herder boy whose main job is to ensure the wellbeing of cattle was captured while quenching his thirst in the Detru region.
Three rangers try to guide a camel carrying a water tank to supply wild animals in Kenya's Wajir area.
Herder Yusuf Abdullahi, who has recently lost his forty goats to hunger, was captured while passing through its carcasses in Detru.
A giraffe that died of hunger near Matana Village was inspected by a ranger of Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy.
Rangers of Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy while preserving water in a temporary pond for wild animals.