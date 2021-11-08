Last Updated:

In Pics: Kenya's Pastoralists And Their Dying Livestock From Lack Of Food, Water

The withered carcasses of livestock are reminders that drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
A herder boy
1/10
Image: AP

A herder boy whose main job is to ensure the wellbeing of cattle was captured while quenching his thirst in the Detru region.

Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife
2/10
Image: AP

Three rangers try to guide a camel carrying a water tank to supply wild animals in Kenya's Wajir area. 

Herder Yusuf Abdullahi
3/10
Image: AP

Herder Yusuf Abdullahi, who has recently lost his forty goats to hunger, was captured while passing through its carcasses in Detru.

A boy stands near the rotting carcass
4/10
Image: AP

Villagers of Belif burned a camel that died of hunger. It was burned to prevent a foul smell. 

Mohamed Mohamud
5/10
Image: AP

A giraffe that died of hunger near Matana Village was inspected by a ranger of Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy.

Herders supply water from a borehole
6/10
Image: AP

Herders supply water from a borehole to give to their camels near Kuruti.

Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy
7/10
Image: AP

Rangers of Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy while preserving water in a temporary pond for wild animals.

The daughter of a herder family
8/10
Image: AP

A toddler standing in the doorway of her hut situated in Garissa's Kuruti. 

Girls look after their family's camels
9/10
Image: AP

Local girls keep a track of their camel as they drink from a water point in the desert.

Kenyan women
10/10
Image: AP

Kenyan women waiting with their containers in order to fill water from the government water distribution pipe.

Tags: In pics, Kenya, drought
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Diwali 2021: Nations across world mark festival of lights with power-packed performances

Diwali 2021: Nations across world mark festival of lights with power-packed performances
From meeting Pope to setting climate agenda: Glimpses of PM Modi's historic Europe visit

From meeting Pope to setting climate agenda: Glimpses of PM Modi's historic Europe visit