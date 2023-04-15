Last Updated:

In Pics: Khartoum Burns As Violence Erupts Between Sudanese Army And Paramilitary Forces

The RSF made a number of public statements in which it claimed that the army had attacked one of its locations in south Khartoum, taken control of the airport.

Africa
 
| Written By
Vidit Baya
Sudan Crisis
1/11
Image Source: AP

Spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces Brig. Nabil Abdullah issued a warning of conflict after the recent deployment of Sudan's powerful paramilitary in the capital and other cities.

Sudan Crisis
2/11
Image Source: AP

Smoke was seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan as gunfiring and blasts were heard.

Sudan Crisis
3/11
Image Source: AP

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) made a number of public statements in which it claimed that the army had attacked one of its locations in south Khartoum.

Sudan Crisis
4/11
Image Source: AP

Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, has become the forefront of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the RSF.

Sudan Crisis
5/11
Image Source: AP

The RSF, or paramilitary forces, is a group of trained combat individuals with operation control under the Sudanese government.

Sudan Crisis
6/11
Image Source: AP

Human Rights Watch called operations of the RSF, especially in the War in Darfur, crimes against humanity as several people were killed and injured in the clashes.

Sudan Crisis
7/11
Image Source: AP

The RSF were established on January 18, 2017, under the Rapid Support Forces Act endorsed by the Sudanese National Assembly.

Sudan Crisis
8/11
Image Source: AP

Khartoum woke to the sound of heavy firing on 15 April, 2023 in numerous areas, including the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri. 

Sudan Crisis
9/11
Image Source: AP

The RSF accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of taking over Khartoum's airport and the Presidential Palace.

Sudan Crisis
10/11
Image Source: AP

RSF Commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo called army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan a "criminal".

Sudan Crisis
11/11
Image Source: Twitter/@RSFSudan

The RSF took control of the 21st Brigade, Kabkabiya, and arrest the region's commander. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Joe Biden says 'feels like home' during Northern Ireland tour, meets UK PM Sunak: See pics

Joe Biden says 'feels like home' during Northern Ireland tour, meets UK PM Sunak: See pics
Indiana's Richmond turns into city of black skies as massive industrial fire breaks out

Indiana's Richmond turns into city of black skies as massive industrial fire breaks out