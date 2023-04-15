In Pics: Khartoum Burns As Violence Erupts Between Sudanese Army And Paramilitary Forces

Quick links:
Spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces Brig. Nabil Abdullah issued a warning of conflict after the recent deployment of Sudan's powerful paramilitary in the capital and other cities.
Smoke was seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan as gunfiring and blasts were heard.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) made a number of public statements in which it claimed that the army had attacked one of its locations in south Khartoum.
Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, has become the forefront of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the RSF.
The RSF, or paramilitary forces, is a group of trained combat individuals with operation control under the Sudanese government.
Human Rights Watch called operations of the RSF, especially in the War in Darfur, crimes against humanity as several people were killed and injured in the clashes.
The RSF were established on January 18, 2017, under the Rapid Support Forces Act endorsed by the Sudanese National Assembly.
Khartoum woke to the sound of heavy firing on 15 April, 2023 in numerous areas, including the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri.
The RSF accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of taking over Khartoum's airport and the Presidential Palace.
RSF Commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo called army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan a "criminal".