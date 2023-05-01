Last Updated:

In Pics: Sudan’s Army And Rivals Extend Truce As Nations Scramble To Evacuate Citizens

Sudan’s army and its rival paramilitary said Sunday they will extend a humanitarian ceasefire a further 72 hours. The clashes have claimed hundreds of lives.

Africa
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Sudan Military clashes April 2023
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, in a power struggle between the two top generals in the country that has killed hundreds.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
After two weeks of fighting that has turned Khartoum into a war zone and thrown Sudan into turmoil, a wide-ranging group of international mediators are intensifying their pressure for a truce. 

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
A British military transport aircraft prepares to land at Larnaca airport, Cyprus. About 140 people including British and other citizens from EU countries, arrived in Cyrus from Sudan.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
The conflict erupted on April 15 between the nation’s army and its paramilitary force, and threatens to thrust Sudan into a raging civil war.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
Refugees fleeing from the conflict in Sudan arrive in the village of Koufroun, near the Chad-Sudan border, in Chad.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
Indian citizens who were evacuated from Sudan arrive at the Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai, India.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
Indonesian citizens sit inside a bus upon arrival after being evacuated from Sudan, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten province, Indonesia.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
A UK Army paramedic holds a baby following treatment, prior to evacuation, at Wadi Seidna Air Base in Sudan.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
Evacuees carry their luggages as they cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port, after being evacuated from Sudan to escape the conflict, east of the High Dam Lake on the Sudan border with Egypt.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
Evacuees from Sudan wait for their flight at Larnaca airport, Cyprus. Turkey said one of its evacuation planes was hit by gunfire outside Khartoum with no casualties on Friday.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
A group of refugees rests under the shade of a tree to protect themselves from the sun and heat after crossing into the village of Koufroun, near the Chad-Sudan border, in Chad.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
British Nationals prepare to be evacuated onto a RAF aircraft at Wadi Seidna Air Base, in Sudan.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
US soldiers escort American nationals to a US Navy ship in Port Sudan on Sunday.

Sudan Military clashes April 2023
Sudan's army and its rival paramilitary say they will extend a humanitarian cease-fire another 72 hours as of midnight. The decision follows international pressure to allow safe passage of civilians.

