In Pics: Tragedy Strikes South Africa As Apartment Fire Kills At Least 74 In Johannesburg

A large fire broke out in a rundown apartment building occupied by the homeless in the South African capital of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Deeksha Sharma
Johannesburg fire
Image: AP

A massive fire scorched an apartment building in the South African capital of Johannesburg on Thursday. 

Johannesburg fire
Image: AP

At least 74 people were killed in the blaze. As per the city's officials, 12 of those dead were children and the youngest was a 1-year-old. 

Johannesburg fire
Image: AP

Over 50 people sustained wounds. The number of people who have gone missing in the tragedy has not been determined. 

Johannesburg fire
Image: AP

Bodies of victims were burned so severely that authorities are having trouble recognising their identities. 

Johannesburg fire
Image: AP

The building mostly offered shelter to homeless people and squatters. Since the fire, many of them have ended up back on the streets. 

Johannesburg fire
Image: AP

Emergency teams fear that the death toll could rise as they continue to inspect the scene of the incident. 

Johannesburg fire
Image: AP

“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” Johannesburg Emergency Services Management spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

Johannesburg fire
Image: AP

While it is unclear what started the fire, one government official suspects a candle was behind it. Inhabitants of the building often used candles for heat and light. 

