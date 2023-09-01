In Pics: Tragedy Strikes South Africa As Apartment Fire Kills At Least 74 In Johannesburg

Quick links:
A massive fire scorched an apartment building in the South African capital of Johannesburg on Thursday.
At least 74 people were killed in the blaze. As per the city's officials, 12 of those dead were children and the youngest was a 1-year-old.
Over 50 people sustained wounds. The number of people who have gone missing in the tragedy has not been determined.
Bodies of victims were burned so severely that authorities are having trouble recognising their identities.
The building mostly offered shelter to homeless people and squatters. Since the fire, many of them have ended up back on the streets.
Emergency teams fear that the death toll could rise as they continue to inspect the scene of the incident.
“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” Johannesburg Emergency Services Management spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.