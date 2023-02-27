IN PICS: US First Lady Jill Biden's Africa Visit

Quick links:
US First Lady Jill Biden is greeted as she arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb 24, 2023 for a three-day visit to the country.
Jill Biden with Namibian President Hage Geingob and Namibian First Lady Monica Geingos, at State House in Windhoek, Namibia.
Jill Biden visits Hello Tractor, an organisation connecting tractor owners and smallholder farmers in Nairobi, Kenya.
Jill Biden greets students while on a visit to the University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, Namibia.
Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the US ambassador's residence in Nairobi, Kenya.