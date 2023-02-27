Last Updated:

IN PICS: US First Lady Jill Biden's Africa Visit

US First Lady Jill Biden visited Africa on a three-day official tour. During her trip, she expressed kinship with Africans and talked about supporting democracy

Nairobi, Kenya, Jill Biden
1/11
Image: AP

US First Lady Jill Biden is greeted as she arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb 24, 2023 for a three-day visit to the country.

Namibia
2/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden with Namibian President Hage Geingob and Namibian First Lady Monica Geingos, at State House in Windhoek, Namibia.

Africa, Biden
3/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden prays during her visit to the Kibera slum in Nairobi.

Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Africa
4/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden visits Hello Tractor, an organisation connecting tractor owners and smallholder farmers in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenya
5/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden talks with youth at Village Creative in Nairobi, Kenya.

Jill Biden
6/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden meets youth at Village Creative in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday.

Africa
7/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden greets students while on a visit to the University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, Namibia.

Nairobi, Africa
8/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden meets youth at Village Creative in Nairobi.

Kenya, Nairobi
9/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the US ambassador's residence in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenya, Africa
10/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden wit the US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

Maasai, Kajiado
11/11
Image: AP

Jill Biden greets women of the Maasai community as they explain the drought situation in Ngatataek, Kajiado Central, Kenya.

