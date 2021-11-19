In Pictures: Prince Charles & Camilla Visit Giza Pyramids, Tour Egypt After 15 Years

Quick links:
Prince Charles and Camilla, on Thursday, visited the Great Pyramids of Giza as a part of their trip to Egypt. The trip was their first to the country since 2006.
Describing the visit in a statement, they said, "A phenomenal moment at one of Egypt’s great sites of rich ancient history."
During their trip, the Prince of Wales and his wife also met Egpyt's embattled President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi along with other high-rank offcials.
In this photograph, the UK royals could be seen taking a tour of the pyramids in Giza, guided by Egyptian officials.