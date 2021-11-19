Last Updated:

In Pictures: Prince Charles & Camilla Visit Giza Pyramids, Tour Egypt After 15 Years

Prince Charles and Camilla, on Thursday, visited the Great Pyramids of Giza as a part of their trip to Egypt. The trip was their first to the country since 2006

Prince Charles visits Pyramids
Prince Charles visits Pyramids
Describing the visit in a statement, they said, "A phenomenal moment at one of Egypt’s great sites of rich ancient history."

Prince Charles visits Pyramids
During their trip, the Prince of Wales and his wife also met Egpyt's embattled President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi along with other high-rank offcials. 

Prince Charles visits Pyramids
In this photograph, the UK royals could be seen taking a tour of the pyramids in Giza, guided by Egyptian officials.

Prince Charles visits Pyramids
This photograph features the couple posing for media reporters in Giza.

Prince Charles visits Pyramids
In addition to the pyramids, the royal couple also paid a visit to Al-Azhar Mosque, located in islamic Cairo.

