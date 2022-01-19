In South Africa, Animal Handlers Transmitted COVID To Captive Lions In Private Zoo: Study

A recent study by a team of scientists from the University of Pretoria revealed that asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in South Africa transmitted the Delta variant of the Coronavirus to captive lions. The animals were placed in quarantine and developed symptoms such as runny nose, dry cough and breathing issues. The study, which was recently published in the journal Viruses, also advised people to be aware of the risk of infecting their pets if they have COVID-19.

The research team was led by Professor Marietjie Vente of the Medical Virology department and Professor Katja Koeppel of the Faculty of Veterinary Science. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa, the team of researchers conducted a study on three sick lions at the zoo in late 2021. According to a statement released by the university, reverse zoonotic transmission of COVID-19 from asymptomatic animal caretakers at a private zoo in Gauteng province posed a serious threat to lions in captivity.

Animals tested positive for up to seven weeks after falling sick

As per the researchers, the Delta variant's transmission to these animals could result in a more severe illness. They stated that the animals tested positive for up to seven weeks after falling sick. This prolonged period of possible virus shedding puts animals in close contact, as well as humans, in danger of infection, they stated. According to the scientists, the animals were quarantined until they tested negative. Professor Koeppel stated that two lions have trouble in breathing due to a chronic cough that lasted five to fifteen days. Antibiotics failed to cure pneumonia in one of the lionesses, she added.

Two pumas at the zoo had tested positive for COVID last year

It is pertinent to mention here that at least two pumas at the zoo had tested positive for COVID-19 a year before. Two pumas and three lions showed signs of respiratory issues similar to COVID-19 in humans. Antibiotic medication did not help the animals, but anti-inflammatory drugs and supportive care helped them recover, as per researchers. They further stated that the timeline of the lions' illnesses from a COVID-positive human is impossible to establish because all staff members were asymptomatic during the outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Pixabay/Shutterstock/Representative