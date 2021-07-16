In South Africa, Indians And Their Businesses Attacked Amid Civil Unrest & Pro-Zuma Riots

The ongoing unrest in South Africa has severely affected the Indians and Indian origin South Africans in the country, even as the government has deployed additional troops. According to reports, thousands of businesses and establishments owned by Indians have been looted and vandalised by pro-Zuma rioters amid the unrest. In addition, many people have reportedly been killed in the violence that ensued after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

As per accounts, the reason Indians are being targeted has to do with an influential Saharanpur-origin business family, 'the Guptas', who were close to Zuma and allegedly influenced various aspects of his regime, culminating in allegations of corruption against the Zuma dispensation. The riots are purportedly an attempt to absolve Zuma and pin the blame on the Guptas, who have fled South Africa for Dubai.

Violence against Indians in Durban amid unrest

Reports further added that Durban, which is home to over a million Indians and Indian origin South Africans, is witnessing a surge in the attacks on establishments owned by them. Apart from that, Indian women have also been issued rape threats by some pro-Zuma rioters.

"We have been attacked from all sides. Our main idea is to keep the entry points safe while women are in the house keeping night vigils and trying to be brave. We are ready to run, if the need be and we only have food for a week or two and pretty soon we will be running out," said an Indian origin woman. "They have looted everything and have made statements that they are going to rape the Indian women," she added

As per reports, the riots have also led to widespread looting and burning of warehouses. Businesses like technology and retail stores, motor dealerships, pharmacies and supermarkets owned by Indians have been attacked. Major losses amounting to millions have been reported due to South Africa's civil unrest. The rioters have reportedly stolen fridges, television sets and groceries among other things. Apart from the lootings, the country is also witnessing a surge in racial violence between the native South Africans and Indians.

"The protests will lead to food shortages. All this needs to stop and we need help now," said another Indian origin woman "Many Indian owned stores have been looted and these businesses are their sole sources of income," the woman added

Jacob Zuma imprisoned for contempt

Earlier in June, South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying a court order to appear before an inquiry probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during his tenure from 2009 to 2018. This is the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president has been sentenced to prison. The country’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, ruled that Zuma defied an order by the country’s highest court by refusing to cooperate with the commission of inquiry, which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

With AP Inputs