In Uganda, Scientist Discover Rare Species Of Leafhopper With Leaf-shaped Genitals

An extremely rare rainforest bug dubbed Phlogis kibalensis has been discovered by a Cambridge scientist in Uganda. Dr Alvin Helden of Anglia Ruskin University discovered the new leafhopper while dragging a net through the foliage in Uganda's Kibale National Park. As per the reports of ITV, he recognised the male Phlogis kibalensis leafhopper by the unique appearance of its leaf-shaped genitals, which have a portion that appears like small leaves at the tip.

The rare bug measures only 6.5mm, or about a quarter of an inch lengthwise. The last sighting of a leafhopper from the rare genus was in the Central African Republic in 1969, according to ITV. Dr Helden, who is also a member of ARU's Applied Ecology Research Group stated that many distinct species of leafhopper appear to be quite similar. He also noted that they are often pretty detailed and sometimes appear rather strange in shape. These insects have exterior skeletons.

Leafhoppers feed mostly on plant sap

Leafhoppers feed mostly on plant sap and are preyed upon by invertebrates such as spiders, beetles, and parasitic wasps, as well as birds. Dr Helden also stated that finding this new species is a once-in-a-lifetime feat. He also mentioned that the insect's nearest relative was last spotted in a separate nation over 50 years ago.

He also stated that it is thrilling to be able to stare down a microscope and say that he is the first person ever to see this insect. He further said that there aren't many times in life when people can claim, that they are the first person to ever do this. Since 2015, Dr Helden has led student field trips to the Kibale National Park along Uganda's border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to Daily Mail.

Dr Helden's discovery to be housed in University of Cambridge's Museum of Zoology

Dr Helden expressed sadness at the prospect of some species becoming extinct before they have ever been discovered. He said that there are some magnificent areas where wildlife can be preserved, such as Kibale National Park in Uganda. He also stated that rare species may exist anywhere, but deforestation ensures that they will lose species before we discover them, according to ITV. Dr Helden's discovery will be housed in the University of Cambridge's Museum of Zoology.

