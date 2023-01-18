In Zimbabwe, 17-year-old Girl Dies Of Black Mamba Snake Bite In Classroom: Report

In a shocking incident, a teenage schoolgirl in Zimbabwe reportedly died after the bite of a black mamba, which is considered to be one of the most dangerous snakes in Africa.

17-year-old Melody Chipurtura was bitten on the thigh after she was returning to the classroom from some school grounds after completing sports activity on Thursday, reported USA Today, citing The Herald-Zimbabwe.

The incident took place at Zimbabwe's Rushinga High School, where friends of the victim killed the snake after it attempted to bite another student. The victim's father, Joseph Chiputura, a representative in the Rushinga District in northeast Zimbabwe, told the outlet that his daughter died due to a delay in reaching the hospital. The girl was taken to the Rushinga Clinic 20 minutes after she was bitten.

"When we arrived at the clinic, it was too late," said Chiputura. He added that his daughter wanted to be a psychologist. "This is hard to accept, and it is painful." "I don't understand how a snake can get into a classroom and bite my daughter."

Deputy provincial education director expresses concern over snake bite incident

Meanwhile, the deputy provincial education director, Themba Mangwiro, said there was no tall grass around the school where the snake might have been. She said the snake entered the classroom when all the students were busy on the grounds doing sports activities. "We suspect that since the students were on the grounds doing sports, the snake entered the classroom because it was quiet," she said. Notably, the black mamba is considered the most dangerous snake in Africa. Its exterior ranges from grey to dark brown, and only two drops of the mamba's venom are enough to kill most humans.

Image: Unsplash